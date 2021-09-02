US Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court refused on Wednesday (Sep 1) to block a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights by leaving in place a state law that prohibits the vast majority of abortions.

The decision is a major milestone in the fight over abortion, as opponents have sought for decades to roll back access to the procedure.

By a 5-4 vote, the justices denied an emergency request by abortion and women's health providers for an injunction on enforcement of the ban, which took effect early on Wednesday, while litigation continues.

One of the court's six conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts, joined its three liberals in dissent.

"The court’s order is stunning," liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion.

"Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand."