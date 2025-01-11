Supreme Court appears inclined to uphold TikTok ban in US

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court seemed inclined on Friday (Jan 10) to uphold a law that would force a sale or ban the popular short-video app TikTok in the United States by Jan 19, with the justices focusing on the national security concerns about China that prompted the crackdown.

During about two-and-a-half hours of arguments, the nine justices pressed lawyers representing TikTok, its Chinese parent company ByteDance and app users about the risk of China's government exploiting the platform to spy on Americans and carry out covert influence operations - while also probing free speech concerns.

"Are we supposed to ignore the fact that the ultimate parent is, in fact, subject to doing intelligence work for the Chinese government?" conservative Chief Justice John Roberts asked Noel Francisco, a lawyer for TikTok and ByteDance.

The companies and users sued to block the law passed by Congress with strong bipartisan support last year and signed by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden, whose administration is defending it.

They appealed a lower court's ruling upholding the law and rejecting their argument that it violates the US Constitution's First Amendment protection against government abridgement of free speech.