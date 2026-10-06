US Supreme Court wrestles with oil companies' bid to scuttle climate lawsuit

WASHINGTON: US Supreme Court justices wrestled with a bid by oil companies ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy to thwart a lawsuit by officials in Boulder, Colorado, seeking monetary damages for harms caused by climate change, as they opened their new nine-month term on Monday (Oct 5).

US-based Exxon and Canada-based Suncor appealed after the Colorado Supreme Court let Boulder's lawsuit accusing them of state law violations proceed.

"This case involves an unprecedented effort to use state law to regulate global conduct," Kannon Shanmugam, a lawyer for the oil companies, told the justices.

Boulder is suing the oil companies under Colorado law, Shanmugam added, "on the theory that their global conduct increased the global use of fossil fuels, which led to an increase in global greenhouse gas emissions, which contributed to global climate change, which resulted in global harms."

"Our constitutional system does not permit state law to be used in that manner. The Constitution bars the application of state law to certain inherently federal areas," Shanmugam said.

"Because of the ambient nature of air and water and the conflicting rights of states, this court has held for over a century that federal law governs interstate pollution claims. That principle applies with even greater force to claims involving global climate change," Shanmugam said.

Boulder's city and county governments have accused Exxon and Suncor of helping drive climate change and misleading the public about the risks of fossil fuels. Boulder aims to hold the companies liable for past and future costs associated with climate change such as infrastructure repairs, environmental damage, emergency management and harms to public health.