US suspends chikungunya vaccine Ixchiq over 'serious' side effects: Valneva

PARIS: US health authorities have suspended the licence for the Ixchiq vaccine against the chikungunya virus following reports of "serious adverse events", the drug's French maker said on Monday (Aug 25).

Ixchiq is one of just two vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the mosquito-spread virus, which mainly occurs in tropical and subtropical regions but has recently been discovered in countries worldwide.

French company Valneva obtained US approval for the vaccine in 2023, but reports of side effects have prompted reviews, in particular over its use in older patients, including by the European Medicines Agency this year.

"The suspension of the licence is effective immediately," Valneva said of the FDA order issued on Friday, citing four additional cases of serious side effects, three of which involved people aged 70 to 82.

"As we determine potential next steps, and as the clear threat of chikungunya continues to escalate globally, Valneva remains fully committed to maintaining access to our vaccine as a global health tool," chief executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement.

Public health experts say chikungunya could be a potential future pandemic threat as climate change pushes the mosquitoes that spread it into new regions.

The symptoms are similar to those of dengue fever and Zika virus, with high fever and severe joint pain that is often debilitating and varies in duration.