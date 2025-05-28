US suspends student visa processing as Trump, Rubio ramp up social media vetting

The cable suggested that the suspension could be brief, telling embassies to receive new guidance in the "coming days", although US missions already frequently see major backlogs in processing applications.



State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce did not comment directly on the cable but said that "we take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country".

"It's a goal, as stated by the president and Secretary Rubio, to make sure that people who are here understand what the law is, that they don't have any criminal intent, that they are going to be contributors to the experience here, however short or long their status," she said.



Asked if students seeking to study at US universities should expect visas to be ready before terms begin in the autumn, Bruce said only: "If you're going to be applying for a visa, follow the normal process, the normal steps, (and) expect to be looked at."