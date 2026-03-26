US supports Taiwan on defence, energy, senior diplomat says

TAIPEI: The top United States diplomat in Taiwan sought to send a reassuring message that his government supported the island on both boosting its defences and ensuring energy supplies during the Iran war, in a speech on Thursday (Mar 26) to senior Taiwanese leaders.

The US is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important arms supplier and international backer, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Speaking at a dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, with President Lai Ching-te and other top officials in the audience, Raymond Greene said US commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act - which, among other things, mandates arms sales - remained "rock solid".

"Our goal continues to be to create an environment in which the two sides of the Taiwan Strait can resolve their differences peacefully and free from coercion. To achieve this, we see dialogue and deterrence as two sides of the same stable coin," he said.

"In this context, we continue to support Taiwan's efforts to acquire critical defence capabilities," Greene added, pointing to Taiwan's focus on acquiring cost-effective systems such as drones and integrated air and missile defences.