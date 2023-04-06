US talks show Taiwan 'not isolated': President Tsai

SIMI VALLEY: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomed Taiwan's president in California on Wednesday (Apr 5), in a meeting she said reassured the island's people they were "not isolated" in the face of rising Chinese anger.

Speaking to reporters after talks with the top Republican, Tsai Ing-wen said the welcome from a large delegation of politicians from both sides of the aisle was proof Taipei had friends in the international community.

"I want to thank Speaker McCarthy for his warm hospitality and for his invitation to bipartisan congressional leaders who have taken time out of their busy schedules to join us today," she told reporters at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

"Their presence and unwavering support reassure the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated and we are not alone."

Tsai's visit to California is technically a stop-over after a trip to Latin America to see two of Taiwan's dwindling band of official diplomatic allies.

Despite its having been ruled separately for more than 70 years, China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

Beijing baulks at any official contact Taipei has with other countries.

This week, it warned McCarthy, a California native who is second in line to the US presidency, that he was "playing with fire" by meeting Tsai.

McCarthy, standing in front of a retired Air Force One at the library north of Los Angeles, told Tsai a shared belief in democracy and freedom formed "the bedrock" of an enduring relationship.

"The friendship between the people of Taiwan and America is a matter of profound importance to the free world, and it is critical to maintain economic freedom peace and regional stability," he said.

"We will honour our obligations and reiterate our commitment to our shared values behind which all Americans are united."