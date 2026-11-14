Tanker hits docked river cruise ship in New Orleans

HOUSTON: A tanker ship collided with an American Cruise Lines passenger ship that was docked in New Orleans on the Mississippi River on Friday (Nov 13), where rescue efforts are underway for multiple passengers in the water.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin wrote on social media that "we are throwing every asset we have to helping rescue missing passengers" and that his department was coordinating closely with state officials.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on details of the missing passengers.

The New Orleans mayor's office stated on social media that "multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing".