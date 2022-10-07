US targets Singapore, Marshall Islands-based firms in new North Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Oct 7) imposed new sanctions following North Korea's latest missile launches this week, targeting a fuel procurement network that Washington said supports Pyongyang's weapons programs and its military.

Friday's action targeted two Singapore-registered companies and a Marshall Islands-registered company, the US Treasury Department said in a statement, as Washington seeks to hold North Korea accountable for ship-to-ship transfers that circumvent United Nations sanctions on the country.

“The DPRK’s (North Korea's) long-range ballistic missile launches, including over Japan, demonstrate a continued disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the Treasury's Brian Nelson, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in the statement.

“The United States will continue to enforce multilateral sanctions and pursue the DPRK’s sanctions evasion efforts worldwide, including by designating those who support these activities.”