US targets El Chapo sons in crackdown on China-Mexico fentanyl networks

WASHINGTON: The United States Justice Department took aim at the four sons of notorious Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and their Chinese chemical suppliers Friday (Apr 14) in a new crackdown on deadly fentanyl.

In five linked cases filed in three federal courts, the Justice Department named the "Chapitos" and the Sinaloa Cartel they inherited from their now-imprisoned father as the primary source of the synthetic opioid now blamed for hundreds of overdose deaths every day across the country.

They also singled out two Chinese companies for sanctions for allegedly selling chemical ingredients to the Sinaloa cartel to manufacture fentanyl.

Four Chinese individuals associated with those sales were named in one of the indictments.

"Today the Justice Department is announcing significant enforcement actions against the largest, most violent, most prolific fentanyl trafficking operation in the world," said Attorney-General Merrick Garland.

"The United States government is using every tool at its disposal to combat the fentanyl epidemic," he said.