Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US targets a second Abramovich plane over sanctions violations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US targets a second Abramovich plane over sanctions violations

US targets a second Abramovich plane over sanctions violations

FILE PHOTO: Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

20 May 2022 10:04PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 10:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US authorities on Friday (May 20) moved to ground additional aircraft believed to be in violation of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including a second airplane owned by businessman Roman Abramovich.

The Commerce Department said a 787 Dreamliner owned by Abramovich had likely violated US export controls, after having identified in March a first aircraft owned by the Russian businessman suspected to be in violation of restrictions.

It also said that it was issuing an order denying export privileges to Rossiya Airlines due to ongoing export violations, the fifth Russian airline to which it has done so.

The Commerce Department warned that providing any service to aircraft subject to its Export Administration Regulations (EAR) that may have violated those controls requires US government authorisation.

Failure to do so could result in "substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions", the Commerce Department said.

"By preventing these aircraft from receiving any service, including from abroad, international flights from Belarus or Russia on these aircraft are effectively grounded," the department said.

The department "is further updating the tail numbers of planes already on the list that have flown into Russia and/or Belarus in apparent violation of the EAR".

The department has previously denied export privileges to Russian airlines Aeroflot, Azur Air, UTair and Aviastar.

The United States has hit Russia with a wide range of sanctions since its invasion of Ukraine in February. Russia has called its military action a "special operation."

 

Related:

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us