Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

FILE PHOTO: A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct 17, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Roman Petushkov)

06 Jan 2023 11:49PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 11:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Jan 6) issued new sanctions targeting suppliers of Iranian drones that Washington said have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on six executives and board members of Qods Aviation Industries (QAI), also known as Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries.

The Treasury described Qods Aviation Industries, which itself has been under US sanctions since 2013, as a key Iranian defense manufacturer responsible for the design and production of drones.

“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deny Putin the weapons that he is using to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

Also designated on Friday was the director of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization, which Treasury said is the key organization responsible for overseeing Iran's ballistic missile programs.

Friday's action freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions.

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said they were sent before Russia's February invasion. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

United States Iran Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.