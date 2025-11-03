US could hike tariffs if China backtracks on rare earths: Bessent

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump's administration is prepared to raise tariffs on China if Beijing continues blocking rare earth exports, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Sunday (Nov 2).

China announced Thursday it would suspend for one year the restrictions it imposed in October on rare earth materials and technologies, but Bessent voiced concern that Beijing had not always followed through on its commitments.

"The Chinese have cornered the market (on rare earths) and, unfortunately, at times they proved to be unreliable partners," Bessent told Fox News.

Although these metals are extracted in various countries including the United States, but China has a virtual monopoly on processing these metals for industry usability.

The suspension was announced following recent talks between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Some of the export restrictions previously decided by Beijing remain in place.