US teen Rittenhouse cleared in protester deaths says self-defence 'not illegal'

WASHINGTON: Kyle Rittenhouse, the US teen acquitted after fatally shooting two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, has defended his actions, saying self-defence is "not illegal," and hailed the jury for clearing him.

On Friday, a jury found the 18-year-old Rittenhouse not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the shootings that took place in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The ruling sparked protests in cities across the country late Friday (Nov 19) - from New York to Portland, Oregon - as well as scattered clapping outside the courtroom, and it drew praise from gun rights advocates, highlighting the divisive nature of the case.

In comments broadcast by Fox News, the teen - seen smiling as he rides in a car after the verdict - said he was relieved that his "rough journey" had come to an end.

"The jury reached the correct verdict - self-defence is not illegal," Rittenhouse says to Fox, ahead of a tell-all interview to be shown Monday evening and a subsequent documentary about the teenager scheduled to air in December.

"I'm glad that everything went well ... We made it through the hard part."