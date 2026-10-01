Tennessee woman in hospital after execution 'failed': Lawyers

WASHINGTON: Tennessee woman Christa Pike was in a hospital on Thursday (Oct 1) after authorities "failed" to carry out her execution, her lawyers said, with witnesses reporting the convicted murderer was breathing despite the injections intended to kill her.

Just hours earlier, the US Supreme Court cleared the way for Pike to be the first woman to die by lethal injection in the southern US state of Tennessee in 200 years.

Tennessee corrections officials did not publicly confirm the outcome of the execution, which included two injections of pentobarbital, or respond to an AFP query seeking information.

"Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution," Pike's attorneys said in a statement. "Christa is being treated at a nearby hospital. We have not been informed as to her condition."