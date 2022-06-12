Tens of thousands rally against gun violence in Washington, across US

WASHINGTON: Tens of thousands of demonstrators descended on Washington and at hundreds of rallies across the United States on Saturday (Jul 11) to demand that lawmakers pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence following last month's massacre at a Texas elementary school.

In the nation's capital, organisers with March for Our Lives (MFOL) estimated that 40,000 people assembled at the National Mall near the Washington Monument under occasional light rain. The gun safety group was founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Courtney Haggerty, a 41-year-old research librarian from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, traveled to Washington with her 10-year-old daughter, Cate, and 7-year-old son, Graeme.

Haggerty said the December 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when a gunman killed 26 people, mostly six- and seven-year-olds, came one day after her daughter's first birthday.

"It left me raw," she said. "I can't believe she's going to be 11, and we're still doing this."

Kay Klein, a 65-year-old teacher trainer from Fairfax, Virginia, who retired earlier this month, said Americans should vote out politicians who refuse to take action in November's midterm elections, when control of Congress will be at stake.

"If we truly care about children and about families, we need to vote," she said.