US tightens security after murder of Israeli embassy staff

WASHINGTON: Police beefed up security at schools and religious buildings across Washington Friday (May 23) as the US capitol reeled from the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum.

The 31-year-old Chicago man accused of Wednesday's attack shouted "Free Palestine" as he was taken away by police - exacerbating fears over rising anti-Semitism since Israel's invasion of Gaza following the unprecedented Hamas attack.

"Around DC, you will see an increased presence of law enforcement officers around the community, you will find us around our faith-based organizations," Metropolitan Police (MPD) Chief Pamela A. Smith told reporters.

"You will see an increased presence around our schools and places like the DC Jewish Community Center. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish community."

