US TikTok ban would be a blow to businesses relying on popular video app to build audiences

WASHINGTON DC: About 10 per cent of real estate agent Joseph Himali’s revenue comes from TikTok referrals alone.

His “Best Address” TikTok account has a massive following of almost 100,000 users.

“What I found is that people who are interested in the same things I’m interested in follow me,” said Mr Himali.

“Now, I’ve actually got business from my followers who say ‘I’m looking for a luxury property, and you do that kind of work’, and they know me, like me and trust me from having watched me so much on TikTok. Then they call to have me act as their agent when they buy or sell a home.”

But a likely ban could hit Mr Himali and the rest of TikTok’s 150 million active users – and 5 million businesses – in the United States.