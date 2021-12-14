US tornado deaths rise to 88, Biden to survey damage in Kentucky

MAYFIELD: Kentucky officials voiced relief on Monday (Dec 13) that dozens of workers at a candle factory appear to have survived tornadoes that killed at least 88 people and left a trail of devastation across six US states.

Governor Andy Beshear said 74 deaths have been confirmed in the southeastern state and choked up as he told reporters the fatalities ranged in age from five months old to 86.

"Like the folks in western Kentucky, I'm not doing so well today and I'm not sure how many of us are," Beshear said.

The governor said 109 people in Kentucky remain unaccounted for and "it may be weeks before we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction".

"Undoubtedly there will be more (dead)," he added.

But the governor said fears of a devastating death toll in the collapse of the candle factory in the ravaged town of Mayfield were apparently unfounded.

Some 110 employees were working late on Friday at the Mayfield Consumer Products plant to meet the holiday rush when a twister ripped the building to shreds.

The factory owners reported eight dead and eight missing from the collapse, and said "94 are alive and have been accounted for", Beshear said.

"We are working on verifying the information from the candle factory that right now would only have eight confirmed dead, which is a Christmas miracle we hoped for, but we have to make sure it's accurate," Beshear said. "We feared much, much worse."