US trade chief to speak with Chinese counterpart as tariff rift widens

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's top trade chief, Jamieson Greer, plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart next week, the US president said on Friday (Mar 21) amid an escalating tariff war.

Talks between the world's biggest economies would occur just days before the long-threatened Apr 2 unveiling of fresh US tariffs on every country that taxes US imports, potentially including new steps against China.

Trump did not say what he hoped the next set of US-China talks would achieve, or whether they might lead to a roll-back of levies on Chinese imports.

Trump has imposed 20 percent levies on all imports from China since taking office in January.

He reiterated that his goal was to end the shipment of Chinese chemicals used to synthesize illegal fentanyl through Mexico, a goal that may require more law enforcement cooperation between the nations.

He also said that he wants to narrow the US trade deficit with its main economic rival.