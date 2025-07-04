US trade deficit widens in May as Trump tariffs fuel uncertainty

US imports were down 0.1 per cent to US$350.5 billion, as incoming shipments of goods ticked down.



Imports of consumer goods dropped by US$4.0 billion, with those of certain apparel and toys both sliding, although imports of autos and parts climbed.



US exports, meanwhile, dropped by 4.0 per cent to US$279.0 billion, with declines largely seen in industrial supplies and materials, the report showed.



US trade has been rocked by Trump's sweeping tariff announcements since the start of this year, as companies stocked up to get ahead of expected levies and halted shipments to wait for high duties to come down.



This was the case when Trump doubled down on tariffs impacting goods from China in April. Tit-for-tat tariffs on both sides surged to prohibitive levels before Washington and Beijing de-escalated tensions in mid-May.