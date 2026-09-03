US trade gap in July hits biggest in over a year on AI buildout

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit in July widened to its largest since March 2025, government data showed Thursday (Sep 3), as imports climbed on the back of the booming AI tech build-out.

US trade has seen wide fluctuations since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year and rolled out sweeping tariffs on allies and competitors, in efforts to narrow the trade gap.

But the trade deficit in the world's biggest economy grew to US$88.6 billion in July - a 24.4 per cent increase from the month prior - as exports of crude oil and gold fell while imports of tech products jumped.

Exports dipped 2.1 per cent to US$310.7 billion, the Department of Commerce said.

Imports rose 2.8 per cent to US$399.3 billion, bolstered by computers, computer accessories and semiconductors.

The US deficit with Taiwan, a major manufacturer of chips, reached a record US$20.7 billion for the month.

US trade gaps with Mexico, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia for the month also hit their highest on record.