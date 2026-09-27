Logo
Logo

World

US Treasury chief Bessent claims successes in isolating Iran
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

US Treasury chief Bessent claims successes in isolating Iran

US Treasury chief Bessent claims successes in isolating Iran

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at JPMorgan Chase's global corporate headquarters in New York City on Sep 20, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Vincent Alban)

27 Sep 2026 08:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Saturday (Sep 26) that he had sent envoys around the world to pressure countries to economically isolate Iran, hailing new restrictions targeting the country's airlines and banks.

"At my direction, teams were dispatched across the globe to engage with countries and demand action against the Iranian regime," he said on X. "These efforts are delivering results."

Bessent noted that Turkey and Oman have halted incoming flights from private carrier Mahan Air, while the United Arab Emirates has stopped all flights by Iranian airlines.

Dubai, the UAE's commercial hub, is a major destination for Iran's carriers, with multiple daily flights, a large Iranian community and close business links.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Bessent also highlighted new banking restrictions.

On Wednesday, the UAE central bank blocked transactions to and from Iran by branches of Iran's Bank Melli, accusing it of violating laws on money laundering, terrorism and arms proliferation.

Last week, Turkey revoked the license of Iran's Bank Mellat, a semi-private financial entity that has been subject to Western sanctions for years.

A Wall Street Journal article shared by Bessent said Jonathan Burke, the Treasury's assistant secretary for terrorist financing, travelled across the Middle East and Europe over two weeks to push the plan to impose what Bessent called "economic D-Day" on Tehran.

US Treasury has held discussions with more than 50 countries, the Journal reported.

Bessent said on Monday that all Iranian airlines "will be shut down around the world."

However, smaller Iranian carriers continue to operate international routes, particularly to China.

Related:

Source: AFP/sn

Related Topics

Iran US war on Iran Scott Bessent US Treasury Trump
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement