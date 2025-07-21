US Treasury chief says China talks could cover Iran, Russia oil buys

WASHINGTON: The next round of US-China talks could include Chinese purchases of Russian and Iranian oil, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday (Jul 21), a move that would shift the focus of trade negotiations into national security issues.

US President Donald Trump has imposed fresh tariffs on allies and competitors alike this year, and Washington and Beijing in April rapidly hiked duties on each other's goods in a tit-for-tat escalation.

But after high-level talks in Geneva and London, the world's two biggest economies temporarily lowered tariff levels until mid-August while discussions continued.

"I think trade is in a good place," Bessent told CNBC in an interview. "And I think now we can start talking about other things."

"The Chinese unfortunately, are very large purchasers of sanctioned Iranian oil, sanctioned Russian oil. So we could start discussing that," he said.

China's position as the main buyer of Iranian oil has served as a key lifeline for Tehran as its economy is battered by international sanctions.

The world's second biggest economy is also a key purchaser of Russian energy.