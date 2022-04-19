Logo
US Treasury to focus on cracking down on Russian sanctions evaders: Official
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions about the current and future state of the U.S. and global economy at the Atlantic Council in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

19 Apr 2022 01:57AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 01:57AM)
WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will urge International Monetary Fund and World Bank members to increase pressure on Russia to end its "reckless war" in Ukraine, a senior Treasury official said on Monday.

The Treasury Department will focus its efforts on cracking down on those seeking to evade sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over the war, and those who facilitate such efforts, a second official said.

Yellen will skip some meetings of the Group of 20 finance officials this week to underscore the US view that Russia should be excluded from global financial institutions, the official said.

Source: Reuters

