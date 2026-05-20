US troop withdrawals from Europe don't harm NATO defences: top commander

BRUSSELS: NATO's top commander said Tuesday (May 19) that US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany does not hurt the alliance's defences, and warned more redeployments should be expected.



"I'd like to emphasise this decision does not impact the executability of our regional plans," US General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told journalists.



"As allies build up their capability, the United States is able to pull capability back and use it for other global priorities, so I'm very comfortable with where we are," he added.



The sudden move from Washington followed a spat between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the war in Iran and caught allies unaware.



But the Trump administration had long been telling European countries that the United States was looking to pull out forces as it focuses on other threats around the world.



"We should expect there to be a redeployment of US forces over time as allies build their capacity," Grynkewich said.



"I can't really give you an exact timeline, it's going to be an ongoing process for several years."