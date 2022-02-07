Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
A US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III carrying US troops arrives at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland on Feb 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki)
US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
A US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III carrying U.S. troops arrives at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland on Feb 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki)
US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
US Military vehicles are parked outside the G2A Arena near the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland Feb 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki)
US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
Military personnel work as part of the preparations of the arrival of US troops at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport near Rzeszow, Poland, on Feb 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki)
US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
A US Military vehicle is parked outside the G2A Arena near the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland, on Feb 6, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki)
07 Feb 2022 06:36AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 07:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW: A plane carrying US troops landed in Poland on Sunday (Feb 6), a Reuters witness said, as Washington reinforces its NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies.

The Pentagon said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

Sunday's arrival of the C-17 aircraft followed a plane carrying the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, US Army Major General Christopher Donahue, which landed on Saturday at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, and a few planes with US military equipment and an "advance group".

It was not immediately clear how many troops arrived, but a C-17 aircraft is "designed to airdrop 102 paratroopers and their equipment", according to the US Air Force website.

"Our national contribution here in Poland shows our solidarity with all of our allies here in Europe and obviously during this period of uncertainty we know that we are stronger together," Donahue said on Sunday.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said minutes after the plane landed that this was the first group of American soldiers "from an elite unit".

"... More planes will be landing in the coming hours. The soldiers will operate in the southeastern part of our country," he added.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Poland

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us