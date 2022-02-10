Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US troops in Poland prepare for Americans potentially fleeing Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US troops in Poland prepare for Americans potentially fleeing Ukraine

US troops in Poland prepare for Americans potentially fleeing Ukraine

US military Humvees (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) are parked outisde the G2A Arena near the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland on Feb 9, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki)

10 Feb 2022 01:21AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 01:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US troops in Poland are preparing to help American citizens who may flee to the country if Russia invades Ukraine, US officials said on Wednesday (Feb 9).

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the troops would not enter Ukraine to evacuate American citizens but would set up temporary facilities within Poland if needed.

The Pentagon has said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, are deploying from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Ukraine.

The officials said the plan had been approved by the White House and was part of prudent planning. The approval was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

A White House official said that the United States was not planning for a mass evacuation of American citizens from Ukraine.

"We are constantly evaluating the evolving security situation and planning for a range of contingencies as we always do," the official said.

President Joe Biden said this week it would be wise for Americans to leave Ukraine.

Unlike the messy evacuation of US citizens from Afghanistan last year, officials said people should be able to drive to Poland from Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine Poland

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us