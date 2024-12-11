White House: US troops are staying in Syria

WASHINGTON: US troops will be staying in Syria after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad as part of a counter-terrorism mission focused on destroying Islamic State militants, a top White House official said on Tuesday (Dec 10).

"Those troops are there for a very specific and important reason, not as some sort of bargaining chip," US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

US troops "have been there now for the better part of a decade or more to fight ISIS ... we are still committed to that mission."

Asked directly whether US troops are staying, Finer said, "Yes."