Trump launches gold card programme for expedited visas with a US$1 million price tag

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump's administration officially launched his Trump Gold Card visa programme on Wednesday (Dec 10) to provide a pathway, with a steep price, for non-US citizens to get expedited permission to live in the US.

The website Trumpcard.gov, complete with an "apply now" button, allows interested applicants to pay a US$15,000 fee to the Department of Homeland Security for speedy processing.

After going through a background check or vetting process, applicants must then make a "contribution" - the website also calls it a "gift" - of US$1 million to get the visa, similar to a "Green Card", which allows them to live and work in the US.

"Basically, it's a Green Card, but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path," Trump told reporters at the White House. "A path is a big deal. Have to be great people."