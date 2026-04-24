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Trump 'gold card' visa granted to one person so far: US commerce chief
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World

Trump 'gold card' visa granted to one person so far: US commerce chief

Trump 'gold card' visa granted to one person so far: US commerce chief

US President Donald Trump holds a Trump Gold Card during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Dec 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP/Alex Wong)

24 Apr 2026 11:12AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2026 11:20AM)
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WASHINGTON: Only one person has been approved for United States President Donald Trump's "gold card" visa programme so far, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Thursday (Apr 23), referring to a million-dollar residency card unveiled last year.

The US leader signed an order last September to create the programme offering residency for a fee of US$1 million. It started accepting applications in December.

US officials have recently approved one person, Lutnick told a US House committee on Thursday.

"And there are hundreds in the queue" who are going through the process, he added.

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Applicants also have to pay a US$15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee, and Lutnick said they would go through a "most serious vetting and analysis".

The "gold card" residency programme charges a US$1 million fee for individuals and US$2 million for sponsorships by corporations.

Its creation came at the same time that Trump ordered an annual US$100,000 fee to be added to H-1B skilled worker visas.

Trump initially said the new visa would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the national deficit.

Since returning to the presidency in 2025, Trump has tightened immigration and his administration has conducted harsh deportation raids.

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Source: AFP/dc

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