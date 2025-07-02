Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

World

Trump says Israel has agreed to conditions to finalise 60-day Gaza ceasefire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Trump says Israel has agreed to conditions to finalise 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Trump says Israel has agreed to conditions to finalise 60-day Gaza ceasefire

United States President Donald Trump walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Netanyahu departs the White House in Washington, DC, on Apr 7, 2025.

02 Jul 2025 06:44AM (Updated: 02 Jul 2025 06:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jun 1) Israel had agreed "to the necessary conditions to finalise" a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza during which efforts will be made to end the United States ally's war in the Palestinian enclave.

"Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump said on social media.

"The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better - IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE."

Related:

Source: Reuters/dc

Related Topics

Israel-Hamas war Gaza ceasefire Donald Trump
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement