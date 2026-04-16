Logo
Logo

World

Trump says Israel and Lebanon talks to happen on Thursday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Trump says Israel and Lebanon talks to happen on Thursday

Ending the fighting in Lebanon was a key sticking point in earlier peace talks, along with how to deal with Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump says Israel and Lebanon talks to happen on Thursday

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press, as he departs from the White House, en route to Joint Base Andrews (JBA), in Washington, DC, US, on Apr 11, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Annabelle Gordon)

16 Apr 2026 11:57AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2026 12:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Apr 15) that Israel and Lebanon talks will take place on Thursday.

"Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Israel's Cabinet had met on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in neighbouring Lebanon, said a senior Israeli official. 

Lebanese officials had also stated that a ceasefire could be announced soon, the Financial Times reported.

Ending the fighting in Lebanon was a key sticking point in earlier peace talks, along with how to deal with Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

The current round of fighting was triggered by Hezbollah firing rockets into northern Israel on Mar 2, days after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, its principal ally and patron.

Since then, Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than one million, despite international calls for a ceasefire, and Israeli ground forces have invaded south Lebanon.

Related:

Source: AFP/dc

Related Topics

United States Israel Lebanon Donald Trump peace talks
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement