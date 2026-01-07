Trump to meet oil companies at White House about Venezuela

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump will meet with oil company executives at the White House late this week to discuss ways to revive Venezuela's tattered oil sector, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Two of the sources told Reuters the meeting was likely to happen on Friday (Jan 9). It was not immediately clear who would attend.

The White House did not have an immediate comment on the matter.

Raising crude output from Venezuela, which sits on the world's largest oil reserves, is a top objective for Trump after US forces seized the country's leader, Nicolas ‍Maduro, in a raid on its capital Caracas on ⁠Saturday.

Venezuela's ‍exports have fallen below 1 million barrels per day from more than 3 million barrels per day two decades ago amid a prolonged lack of investment that has left its infrastructure in shambles.

Administration officials have dismissed estimates by analysts and industry executives that it would take years ⁠to ramp up Venezuela's crude production, saying there were ways to quickly boost the country's oil sector with fresh equipment and technology.

Chevron is the only US oil major now operating in Venezuela's ‍oil fields.

Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips were major producers in the country before their projects were nationalized by former President Hugo Chavez nearly two decades ago.

The companies have not commented on whether they would be willing to return to Venezuela.