Trump says he will meet with Venezuela's opposition leader Machado next week

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday (Jan 8) that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was coming to Washington next week.

During an interview on Fox News' Hannity programme, Trump was asked if he plans to meet with Machado following US strikes on Venezuela that resulted in the capture of its president Nicolas Maduro.

"Well, I understand she's coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to ‌saying hello to her," Trump responded.

The White House did not ‌immediately respond when reached for additional details on the meeting.

This will be Trump's first meeting with Machado, who said earlier this week that she had not spoken to the US leader since she won the Nobel Peace Prize in October.

The future governance of the South American country remains in doubt.