MRI shows Trump in 'excellent' cardiovascular health: Physician

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has "excellent" cardiovascular health, his doctor said on Monday (Dec 1), citing an MRI taken during an unannounced hospital visit that ignited fresh scrutiny over his medical condition.

The Republican billionaire, who turns 80 in June, has long faced criticism for limited transparency around his health. His sudden Oct 10 trip to Walter Reed medical centre - outside the usual annual exam - spurred speculation about what prompted the check-up.

But in a memo released by the White House, physician Sean Barbabella said the advanced imaging was purely preventive, intended "to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality".

"Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused," Barbabella said.

MRI scans, or magnetic resonance imaging, are commonly used to detect serious conditions such as tumours, strokes and multiple sclerosis, as well as more minor issues like muscle tears and inflammation.

Pressed by reporters in recent weeks, Trump - the oldest person ever sworn in as US president - had sidestepped questions about the purpose of the visit, directing inquiries to his medical team.