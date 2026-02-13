Trump’s upheaval of the Atlantic alliance to loom over Munich security forum

MUNICH: One year after United States Vice President JD Vance attacked European allies at the Munich Security Conference, Washington's partners will be seeking to chart a more independent course, while preserving the basis of the alliance.

Vance's 2025 speech at the annual gathering of top security officials triggered a year of unprecedented transatlantic confrontation, with the US seemingly set on dismantling much of the international order it helped to build.

This year's meeting, which begins on Friday (Feb 13), also comes against a backdrop of multiple conflicts, including war in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan.

"I cannot remember a time when we had more simultaneous wars, crises, and conflicts of that dimension," Wolfgang Ischinger, the former German diplomat who heads the forum, told a gathering earlier this week.

"WRECKING-BALL POLITICS" THREATEN ALLIANCE

Transatlantic ties have long been central to the Munich Security Conference, which began as a Cold War forum for Western defence debate. But the unquestioned assumption of transatlantic cooperation that underpinned it has been upended by what Ischinger called "wrecking-ball politics" in which "sweeping destruction - rather than careful reforms and policy corrections - is the order of the day".

US President Donald Trump has toppled Venezuela’s leader, threatened other Latin American countries with similar military action, imposed tariffs on friends and foes alike and talked openly about annexing Greenland - a move that could effectively end the NATO alliance.

Last year's speech by Vance at the conference, accusing European leaders of censoring free speech and failing to control immigration, marked a key milestone in the deterioration of relations.