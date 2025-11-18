Trump, floating talks with Maduro, declines to rule out troops in Venezuela

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Monday (Nov 17) he has not ruled out putting American forces on the ground in Venezuela, while expressing a willingness to hear directly from Nicolas Maduro regarding the Venezuelan leader's proposals to avert further United States military escalation.

Asked if he would rule out US troops on the ground in the South American country, Trump said: "No, I don't rule out that, I don't rule out anything."

Still, questioned if he would speak to Maduro directly, Trump told reporters at the White House: "I probably would talk to him, yeah. I talk to everybody."

The US has been waging a campaign of deadly strikes against suspected drug trafficking boats off the Venezuelan coast and the Pacific coast of Latin America.

Maduro has repeatedly alleged that a US military buildup in the Caribbean is designed to drive him from power.

Taken as a whole, Trump's comments suggest he is willing to dramatically escalate his administration's confrontation with Venezuela, even as he is open to seeking an off-ramp if presented with an interesting enough proposal from the Venezuelan government.

The US president also said he would like to knock out cocaine factories in Colombia, while stopping short of announcing any direct military intervention there.