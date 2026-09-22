Trump returns to UN at a moment of anxiety about Iran, AI and the future of world body itself

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump is set to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (Sep 22) at a tumultuous moment for the world - and for his presidency.

The global economy has been shaken by his decision to launch a war against Iran.

Anxiety about the social impact being wrought by artificial intelligence is surging. And questions linger about the future of the UN itself with Trump's scaling back of US financial support for the UN.

After his speech to the annual gathering of world leaders, Trump is expected to hold talks with new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and a more informal meeting with Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodríguez, according to the White House.

He's also set to meet with leaders and senior officials from Gulf Cooperation Council nations - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates - to discuss the way ahead with the war in Iran and growing concern about recent Iran-backed rebel attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The visit to the UN comes at a moment when Trump's foreign policy approach - particularly his decision to start a war with Iran - has become a drag on his fellow Republicans' hopes of retaining control of both chambers of Congress during the coming midterm elections. Nevertheless, administration officials signalled Trump will make the case in his address that the world is better off for his leadership.

“We expect the president will highlight how he has and his administration have confronted complex problems head-on around the world,” Ambassador Mike Waltz, Trump's chief envoy to the international body, told reporters.

Waltz also suggested that Trump might revisit some of his long-held criticism of the UN. The president has criticised the body as being ineffectual on issues of war and peace, has claimed the organisation is perpetuating a “con job” by emphasising the need to address global warming, and has asserted the UN has promoted the “invasion” of migrants into Europe.