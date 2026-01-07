Logo
Trump says Venezuela to turn over up to 50 million barrels of oil to US
US President Donald Trump said the oil would be sold at market price and the proceeds would be controlled by him. 

US President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat on Jan 6, 2026, in Washington. (File photo: AP Photo)

07 Jan 2026 08:16AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2026 08:31AM)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jan 6) that Venezuela's interim government will deliver up to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and that the proceeds "will be controlled by me" as president.

"The Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the US."

US crude fell more than 1 per cent ⁠on Wednesday following Trump's announcement.

US West Texas Intermediate ⁠crude (WTI) fell 88 cents, or 1.54 per cent, ‍to US$56.25 a barrel by 1.14am GMT, extending its decline after closing down US$1.19, or 2.04 per cent, on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: AFP/rl

