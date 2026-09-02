US defends Trump's Venezuela oil deal

WASHINGTON: US officials on Tuesday (Sep 1) defended President Donald Trump's oil deal with Venezuela, saying it would lower oil prices for Americans and counter Russian and Chinese influence on Washington's doorstep.

Venezuela's government-dominated National Assembly on Tuesday backed the multibillion-dollar agreement that grants the United States control of about one-fifth of Venezuelan reserves.

But there have been major questions about the deal, which comes as Washington maintains an unprecedented grip on the government in Caracas after toppling Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in January.

Trump met oil executives at the White House as he tries to tame gas prices that are spiraling because of the Iran war, with his administration hoping the Venezuela deal could help.

"We are unleashing American Energy Dominance!" Trump said on his Truth Social network after the meeting.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright was set to arrive in Venezuela later Tuesday, with a signing of the agreement set for Wednesday.

Oil giant Chevron is expected to announce a major expansion in Venezuela on the same day.

"First and foremost, (the deal) furthers the national interest of the United States," a US official told reporters, adding that "to buy oil at cost reliably for our country is critically important".

But the official insisted that it also "sets up Venezuela for long-term success" and denied that it would entrench the interim government led by Maduro's former vice president Delcy Rodriguez.

"This in no way impedes the democratic transition," added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.