Trump's White House releases deportation video games

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump's White House on Thursday (Sep 3) unveiled a website featuring classic arcade games - but with a "MAGA" twist, in which players can deport migrants and build a border wall.

Rights groups swiftly criticised the release of the online games, which comes as the Trump administration steps up its mass arrest and deportation programme for undocumented migrants.

One game called Rio Run - an updated version of the game Snake - features a digital version of US border czar Tom Homan chasing migrants with different skin colours next to the Rio Grande river on the Mexican border.

Another game based on the block-stacking game Tetris is called Build the Wall. "Protect the border from the coming horde," the instructions say.

A third involves collecting nets to put in so-called "Trump accounts" - investment accounts containing a US$1,000 deposit for children born in 2025 through 2028.

The White House account on X posted a video with the "Make America Great Again" logo MAGA, based on the logo of video game maker Sega.

"CAN'T STOP WINNING. Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account," it says.

"This administration is laser focused on ways to innovate and tell the story of the President's many accomplishments in a way that resonates with every American," the White House said in a statement to AFP.

"This is an effort to further contrast between a culture of fun and winning and the dark socialist vision Democrats have for America."