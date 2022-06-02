Logo
At least 5 dead, including gunman, after mass shooting at medical centre in Oklahoma
Police officers outside a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Jun 1, 2022, after a mass shooting. (Photo: Facebook/Tulsa Police Department)

02 Jun 2022 08:27AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 08:57AM)
TULSA, Oklahoma: At least five people were dead after a man armed with a rifle opened fire on Wednesday (Jun 1) inside a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the latest of a series of mass shootings in the United States. 

Tulsa Police said on Twitter that five people were dead, including the gunman, in an "active shooter situation" at the Natalie Building on the St Francis Hospital Campus. 

Captain Richard Meulenberg told ABC News that Tulsa Police received a call about a man with a rifle on the second floor of a building on the medical campus and that "it turned into an active shooter situation".

By the time officers arrived on the scene, "they found a few people have been shot. A couple were dead at that point", Meulenberg said.

"We also found who we believed to be the shooter and still believe to be the shooter, because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him," Meulenberg added.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and that it is "closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support".

The Tulsa shooting follows two mass shootings in May that shocked Americans and reignited debates about gun control. Last week, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Earlier in May, a shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. 

Source: Reuters/lk

