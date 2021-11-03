Understanding the feuds plaguing the US-Turkey alliance

For years, one dispute after another has strained ties between the United States and Turkey.

The two, which possess the largest armies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), affirm the need to maintain their seven-decade alliance. But they have quarrelled over Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile-defence system, US support for a Syrian Kurdish militia that Turkey views as a mortal threat, the rule of law in Turkey and a US prosecution of one of Turkey’s biggest banks, among other things.

Now, Turkey has posed a critical test for the relationship by asking the US to sell it new F-16 warplanes after it was barred from working on the more advanced F-35s.

1. WHAT IS TURKEY REQUESTING?

Turkey sent a formal request to Washington on Sep 30 to purchase from Lockheed Martin Corporation 40 new F-16s and some 80 kits to modernise its existing fighters.

Turkey hopes to eventually develop its own jets but in the meantime is overdue to retire its F-4 jets and wants to upgrade its F-16 fleet as a stopgap measure.

The requisition came a week after the US finalised Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program as a consequence of its acquiring the S-400 missile-defence system made by Russia, NATO’s top foe.

The US worried that the S-400 could be used to collect intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the F-35, which Turkey had helped to build and wanted to purchase. Beyond that, the US is keen to prevent its allies from engaging with Russia’s defence sector.

The F-16 deal is potentially worth US$6 billion, but US approval will be difficult to win given opposition to it within Congress. If denied the F-16s, Turkey has not ruled out the possibility of seeking alternatives, including from Russia.

2. WHAT IS TURKEY'S POSITION ON THE S-400?

Turkey took delivery of the system in 2019, two years after signing an agreement to buy it after dropping talks for a comparable US system, the Patriot, because of Washington’s refusal to share technology.

The US has demanded that Turkey scrap the S-400 in return for the lifting of related US sanctions, but Turkey has so far refused.

As part of its aspirations to develop its own missile technology and enhance its status as a regional power, Turkey has been negotiating with Russia a transfer of the S-400 technology as well as a potential second purchase of missile batteries to be produced locally.