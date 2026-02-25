US TV anchor offers US$1 mn in mother's abduction

WASHINGTON: US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie said Tuesday (Feb 24) her family is now offering up to US$1 million for a tip leading to the recovery of her mother, who was kidnapped 24 days ago.



Guthrie acknowledged that her mother might now be dead, in what would be a tragic end to a case that has gripped America and baffled police since Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona on Feb 1.



Despite a frantic search for the older woman, police have not identified a suspect in the case.



Fighting back tears in a post on Instagram, Guthrie said she and her sister and brother now accept their mother may be dead.



"We know that she may be lost," Guthrie said. "She may already be gone."



But the family needs closure, she added.



"We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to one million dollars for any information that leads us to her recovery," Guthrie said.



"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home," Guthrie said. "Somebody knows."