US police officers seen punching, kicking Tyre Nichols after Memphis releases footage of deadly beating

MEMPHIS: The city of Memphis released graphic video footage on Friday (Jan 27) of the violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month.

One video clip shows officers dragging Nichols from the driver's seat of his car as he yells, "Damn, I didn't do anything ... I am just trying to go home", and force him to the ground as they order him to lay on his stomach, then squirt him in the face with pepper spray.

Nichols breaks free, scrambles to his feet and sprints off down a road with officers in pursuit, firing stun guns at him.

A separate video shows a subsequent struggle after officers catch up with Nichols again, and are beating him. Two officers are seen holding him down as a third one kicks him and a fourth delivers blows with what appears to be a rod before another punches Nichols.

The four segments of highly anticipated footage from police body-worn and dashboard cameras were posted online Friday evening a day after the officers were charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression.

The officers, all black, had already been dismissed from the police department last Saturday following their Jan 7 confrontation with Nichols after pulling him over.

He succumbed to his injuries and died three days later while hospitalised.