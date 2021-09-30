Flight carrying Americans from Kabul departs UAE bound for US

DUBAI: A group of American citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated to the United Arab Emirates from Afghanistan flew out of the Gulf state bound for the United States on Thursday (Sep 20), the country's foreign ministry said, after being temporarily held up for vetting.

The Department of Homeland Security had denied US landing rights for a charter plane carrying more than 100 evacuees, said organisers of that earlier flight - one of several that emerged from ad hoc networks that formed to bolster last month's chaotic evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

But the State Department said on Wednesday that more than 100 US citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated to Abu Dhabi from Afghanistan aboard the charter flight were expected to fly on to the United States on Thursday.

The State Department had said that US officials were working to verify the accuracy of the list of passengers that had been evacuated to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.