US, UK leaders agree 'window for diplomacy' remains over Ukraine

The discussion, the latest among world leaders focused on the crisis in Ukraine, comes after US intelligence officials warned an invasion by Moscow into its western neighbour could be days away.



Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops nears its Ukrainian border and in neighbouring Belarus, where they have been doing joint exercises.



Earlier Monday, Johnson urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from "the edge of a precipice", calling the situation "very, very dangerous" while talking to reporters on a visit to Scotland.



The British leader said he had no plans to visit Moscow, but that he would be discussing the crisis with "various leaders" soon.



Meanwhile in London, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss later chaired a meeting of the government's emergency "COBR" committee, to discuss British nationals who may end up stuck in Ukraine in the event of hostilities.



The government is urging all Britons to leave the country by commercial flights, but says it is maintaining a "core" diplomatic presence in Kyiv.



"We are doing everything possible to prevent a Russian invasion in Ukraine, while also preparing for the worst," Truss tweeted after the meeting.



The prime minister was also to receive a security briefing from intelligence chiefs.



On Tuesday, he will chair a full meeting of the Civil Contingencies Committee that is convened to handle matters of national emergency or major disruption to discuss the UK's overall response, Downing Street said.