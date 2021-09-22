Joe Biden, Boris Johnson talk trade and trains in White House meeting

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday (Sep 21) discussed the dangers of climate change and bantered about the joys of rail travel during an Oval Office meeting aimed at underscoring the US-British alliance.

Johnson had once worried his warm relationship with former President Donald Trump would hurt relations under Biden, but the two men appeared to get on well.

Biden told Johnson he looked forward to being in the United Kingdom for a United Nations conference on global warming later this year.

"We need you there," Johnson told Biden.

"Oh, we're going to be there," the president replied. "With bells on, as they say."

Beginning at the end of October, the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow is viewed as a critical moment for the world to halt global warming.

Under Biden, the United States has renewed pledges to cut greenhouse gases and promised to finance projects to combat climate change.