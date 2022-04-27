US, Ukraine 'largely aligned' on Ukraine defence needs, Blinken says

WASHINGTON: The United States and Ukraine are "largely aligned" on what military equipment Ukraine believes it needs to fight the Russian invasion and what Washington can provide, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (Apr 26).

Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee he discussed those needs with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the two met on his trip to Ukraine on Sunday with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the first official US visit since the Russian assault began on Feb 24.

"I think we're largely aligned in what they say they need and what we think we're able to provide," Blinken told the annual hearing on the State Department budget and diplomatic priorities.

Members of the committee, both Republicans and President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, said they were amenable to providing additional aid to Ukraine.

Blinken said weapons were getting to Ukraine with greater speed. In the past, Blinken said it could take weeks. Now he said it can take 72 hours between Biden's decision to send materiel and its arrival in Ukrainian fighters' hands.

"The nature of the battle has changed from what was necessary for Western Ukraine and in Kyiv, to where things are now," Blinken told the hearing.